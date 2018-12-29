PORT ORFORD - Those who are sorry to see the beautiful music of the season disappear can be a part of the Joel Raney cantata, "I Am the Lord of the Dance," with leadership provided by Suzanne and John Monks of Port Orford.
The cantata will be prepared for the middle of April, which will provide time for participants to learn the parts, appreciate the instruments and even learn proper diction.
"It will be fun to sing and make new friends too," said Phyllis Johns, organizer.
The first meeting of this group will be at 9 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 5, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Port Orford. At that time the group will decide when to practice and when to perform.
For more information, those interested can call Johns at 541-601-1304 or email to phyllismjohns@juno.com.