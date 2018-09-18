BANDON - Bandon Showcase presents singer-songwriter Molly Tuttle for its first concert of the 2018-19 season.
Tuttle will perform at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 12, at the Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW, in Bandon City Park.
With her lilting and lucid voice, Tuttle speaks softly, but when she creates music that is truly original and unmistakably hers, her quietness turns charmingly bold as her rock-solid bluegrass songs take on a brash, but beautiful originality.
A virtuoso multi-instrumentalist and award-winning songwriter with a distinctive voice, Tuttle has turned the heads of even the most seasoned industry professionals. Her lovely voice, impeccable guitar playing and sensitive song writing make her a star on the rise.
Her 2017 win for Guitar Player of the Year from the International Bluegrass Association was history-making, as the first woman to ever be nominated for the honor. The accolades kept coming in 2018 as Folk Alliance International’s International Folk Music Awards awarded her Song of the Year for her song “You Didn’t Call My Name.”
On her debut solo EP "Rise," Tuttle reveals the rich new ground she’s discovered. Anchored by her lucent vocals, smart writing and incredible flat-picking, "Rise" is a direct reflection of Tuttle’s personal and artistic growth over the last several years. A sense of longing - for someone, for a feeling, for a state of being - pulses throughout the EP.
“The songs were written over a long period of time, but throughout it, I was experiencing a lot of transitions in my life,” she said. “Going off to college, then moving from Boston to Nashville. All of this music was written from a place of dealing with a lot of change.”
When asked what she hopes listeners experience listening to "Rise," Tuttle doesn’t hesitate: “I hope it can bring comfort to and move people. I wrote some of these songs to try to bring positivity to tough situations. Really, I just want to bring people joy.”
Reserved seating tickets are $25 each and are available at Bandon Mercantile, 541-347-4341, at www.bandonshowcase.org or at the door.
Visit Bandon Showcase's website at www.bandonshowcase.org for more information. For more information on Tuttle, visit www.mollytuttlemusic.com.
Tuttle's performance will also include a free outreach for local students in grades 5-12 earlier in the day. Those interested in the outreach opportunity can call Bandon Showcase Chairman MaryAnn Soukup at 541-329-0380.
Bandon Showcase is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization. Its mission statement notes that they “are dedicated to … providing outreach opportunities for youth.” During past seasons, students have had the opportunity to hear talented artists, been entertained by a comedian puppeteer and performed alongside professional musicians, singers and dancers.
The outreach events take the form of master classes for students or, this year, some workshop opportunities for the general public, as well as assemblies for certain grades or the entire school. The outreach events are held at the school or the Sprague Theater.
"The outreach events are always entertaining and informative, allowing our local students the opportunity to gain exposure to cultural arts," said Soukup.