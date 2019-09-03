BANDON - Join authors Maren Beck and Joshua Hirschstein for a colorful exploration of their family's unusual adventures and embrace of the traditional silk-weaving communities and textiles of northern Laos. This event takes place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW.
For millennia, the silk weavers of Xam Tai in NE Laos have created and used intricate textiles for transmitting their cultural inheritance and supporting their local economy. Beck and Hirschstein first visited the region in 2005. Over their years of regular visits, they have developed warm personal and business relationships with the sericulturists, natural dyers, and floor-loom weavers who live in this remote jungle region.
Beck and Hirschstein are the authors of "Silk Weavers of Hill Tribe Laos: Textiles, Tradition, and Well-Being," gold medal winner of the Benjamin Franklin Award for best travel book. They are also the owners of
Above the Fray: Traditional Hill Tribe Art showroom, and Above the Fray guesthouse in Eugene. They represent the finest traditional artists who live in hill tribe Laos and Vietnam including hand-woven silks, cotton and hemp textiles, basketry, jewelry and other arts. Visit https://hilltribeart.com.
Following the presentation, Beck and Hirschstein will sign books and offer a selection of silk and other traditional hill tribe textiles for sale. Everyone is welcome, whether they are interested in art, travel or other cultures.