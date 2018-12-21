BANDON - The public is invited to a Shark Party reception, which will be held from 5-7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 5, at Washed Ashore, 325 Second St. SE in Old Town Bandon.
See Washed Ashore's brand new sculpture, Sylvia the Silvertip Shark, at this special reception in Washed Ashore's gallery. Lead artist Angela Haseltine Pozzi and a team of staff and volunteers have been working for months on the new shark, which is made with plastics and marine debris that has been cleaned up from the beaches of the Oregon coast.
Also meet Washed Ashore's new Executive Director John Tannous. The event will feature live music, tasty catered foods and good wine. Admission is free, but donations are always appreciated.