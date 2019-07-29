The newly formed Bandon Senior Center Board has announced the weekly schedule for the Center. The schedule includes some new events as well as the return of some of the popular old events that have not been included lately. For more information, contact Senior Center Board president David Kimes at 541-290-0432 or email him at racers50@outlook.com.
Monday
Men's Yoga classes: 10-11:30 a.m.
Card Games of Choice: 1-4 p.m.
Tuesday
Guest Speakers (to be announced)
AARP Tax Aide (Feb. 1-April 15) 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Wednesday
Yoga For All: 10-11:30 a.m.
Pinochle: 1-4 p.m.
Thursday
Duplicate Bridge: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Cribbage Tournament: 5-9 p.m. Non-tournament play is also encouraged.
Friday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS): 8-10 a.m.
Open Bridge: 1-4 p.m.
Working jigsaw puzzles and other quiet activities are encouraged any time the center is open, except during yoga classes, Tax Aide and TOPS.