BANDON — "Klamath," a stunning film by Oregon cinematographer Aaron Moffatt in association with Ancient Forest National Park.Org, will be shown at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Bandon Public Library,, 1204 11th St. SW. The free showing will be followed by a discussion with Ann Schmierer, director of Wild Rivers Land Trust. Event time is 3-4:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Those attending are asked to arrive before 3 p.m.
"Klamath," the film, has been described as "serene, emotive, beautiful, inspiring and educational." Hidden in the depths of the Klamath-Siskiyou mountains is a world few have seen. It is known as the Galapagos of North America, and it is home to one of the world's last and most diverse ancient coniferous forests, and a region recognized by the World Wildlife Fund as one of Earth's 200 "most outstanding and representative areas of biodiversity" This film is a window into that world.
"This film is profoundly stirring and powerful. You may even find it transforms you," said Assistant Library Director Sara Michael.