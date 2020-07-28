BANDON — The Bandon Library Friends & Foundation, Inc. will hold its second ITTY BITTY Book Sale from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, in the courtyard outside the library’s Sprague Community Room, 1204 11th St. SW, in Bandon City Park. This will be the BLFF's final sale until spring 2021.
"The Bandon Public Library has been closed since March and its patrons have missed perusing the library’s Never-ending Book Sale," said BLFF president Megan Maloney. "We decided to bring the Never-ending Book Sale to you."
There will be:
• Three library carts of $1 each fiction and nonfiction books, music CDs and western classics on VHS videos.
• One double-sided cart of $2 DVD movies and $3 books and puzzles.
Those who come to the ITTY BITTY Book Sale are advised:
• Face mask or covering will be required.
• Practice social distancing while there.
• Hand sanitizer and gloves will be provided.
• Do not bring book donations at this time.
• Be patient with organizers and other book lovers at the sale.
• Rain cancels the sale.
"Thank you for your support of the Bandon Library and the Bandon Library Friends," Maloney said.
