BANDON - On Saturday, April 20, Shoreline Education for Awareness and the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition, in cooperation with the Bandon Library, will host two presentations in the Bandon Library Sprague Room, 1204 11th St. SW.
The first, at 10 a.m., is "Kelp Habitat on the Oregon Coast" presented by Sara Hamilton, doctoral student in the Department of Integrative Biology at Oregon State University. Kelp plays a critical role in supporting ocean biodiversity. Hamilton will speak about the kelp forest along the Oregon coast and its importance to marine life.
At 2 p.m., Dr. Bruce Menge, distinguished professor of Marine Biology at Oregon State University, will speak about "Rocky Shore Ecology." The great diversity along the shoreline is shaped by a variety of rock formations that have been changing over time.
In addition to the two presentations, there will be a tidepool field trip at 8 a.m. conducted by Fawn Custer of the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition. Meet at Coquille Point at the end of 11th Street in Bandon.
The events are part of an Earth Day celebration at the Bandon Library that day.
For more information, visit www.sea-edu.org or phone 541-313-6751.