COOS BAY - Sea Breeze Harmony Chorus is excited to present "Home for Christmas," a choral holiday show to celebrate the season.
"Home for Christmas" will be presented at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 8, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 1290 Thompson Road, Coos Bay.
Performers will include Gold Coast Chorus, North Bend High School Chorus, Marshfield High Chorus, Sea Breeze Harmony Chorus, and Zephyr Quartet.
Everyone is welcome to enjoy an afternoon of joyful singing, refreshments and a silent auction. Admission is by donation
For more information, call Gail Elber 541-808-1773 or Connie Monahan 541-217-1866.