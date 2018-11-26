BANDON -- The Bandon High School winter concert, featuring the 7-12th grade Jazz Band, the BHS Choir and the BHS Concert Band, under the direction of teacher Dave Weston, will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, in the BHS gym.
The Harbor Lights Middle School winter concert will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, in the Bandon High School gym, featuring the HLMS band and choirs in grades 5-8 under the direction of Holly Sylvester and Dave Weston.
The Ocean Crest Elementary School Winter Concert will be held at 1:30 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, in the Ocean Crest gym, featuring each grade separately from K-4 under the direction of Holly Sylvester.
The concerts are all free of charge and the public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
"All the groups have worked hard in order to present some challenging and entertaining music," Weston said.