BANDON - How often do you stop and look up? Do you ever pause for a moment to look at the world from a different perspective and take in the birds, the night sky or the light coming down through the leaves?
Local artists will inspire people to do just that during the summer art show Looking Up! at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center, which will be hung July through September. The show will kick off with a reception from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, July 7, and will feature works by Jane Schmaltz. Refreshments will be served and the Southern Coos Health Foundation Gift Shop will be open.
All are welcome to submit 1-3 pieces of artwork relevant to the theme no matter age or skill level. Those interested in submitting artwork for the show can download the call to artists and submission form from southerncoos.org/art or contact Sabrina Johnson at sjohnson2@southerncoos.org or 541-329-1881.