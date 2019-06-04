COQUILLE — This season's Sawdust Theatre in Coquille is presenting its new melodrama play, “The Great Milking Machine Caper or Catch the Chicken Thief!”
In its 53rd season, the play, which is usually written by local community members, will feature its traditional lineup of heroic and villainous characters as well as its Coquille setting which usually takes place during the late 1800s.
Story: When the villain and his accompanying villainess come to Coquelle City in their escape from the law in San Francisco, he discovers that a dairy farmer has invented a milking machine that should improve the fortunes of the dairy industry in the Coquelle Valley. The fact that the farmer also has an innocent young daughter only adds to the villain’s interests! With a couple of somewhat flamboyant grandfathers and a starry-eyed hero thrown into the mix, what more can we ask for in this Sawdust Theatre home-grown melodrama?
“It takes more than 100 volunteers each year to help put this production on,” said assistant director Alexander Goble. “It’s such a good show and everyone really has fun doing it.”
Goble, who has been involved with the production for 13 years, said watching a melodrama play is unlike most shows. Audiences are encouraged to be vocal and participate in the play by booing or cheering the characters as they please.
This year, Olios co-directors Maureen March, Kaili Chavez, Kathi Chard and Susie Breuer-Tyner have amped up their routines and created a variety of performances aimed to get audiences dancing along.
Shows begin at 7 p.m. every Saturday and run through Aug. 31. A final weekend show will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30.
Matinee shows begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14 and also run July 21, Aug. 11 and Aug. 18.
Ticket pricing is $12.50 for adults and $5 for audience members 12 and younger.
Sawdust Theatre is located at 120 N Adams, in Coquille.
Advance tickets are available at the Coquille Chamber of Commerce, Kathryn's Unique Gifts and River Cities Realty, all in Coquille or online at sawdusttheatre.com.
For more information, visit their website at http://www.sawdusttheatre.com/wpsite/ or call 541-396-4563.