PORT ORFORD - Redfish Rocks on the Docks: A party for Ocean Lovers will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, in Port Orford.
The event will include a free talk about Marine Mammal Stranding by Jim Rice at 7 p.m., Friday, July 19, at the OSU Field Station. A beach walk with Fawn Custer will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 20.
Join the Redfish Rocks Community Team for free food and drink, talks and tours, as they present an opportunity to connect with their ocean partners, including Surfrider, CoastWatch, ODFW, Washed Ashore, SEA, Curry Watersheds Partnership, Portland Audubon Society, Oregon Coast Aquarium, Cetacean Society of Oregon, OSU, South Coast Tours, Port Orford Fishing Fleet, and others.
Learn about the Port Orford fishing industry and effective marine stewardship.
The event is held at three locations: Battle Rock Visitors Center, OSU Field Station and the RV lot. There will be live music and hands-on activities for all ages. Raffle tickets will be handed out at each location, and the drawing for the prizes will be at 12 and 1 p.m. at the RV lot.
Free parking can be found along U.S. Highway 101, at the Battle Rock Visitors Center, or at the lot on Seventh and Jefferson.
More information and a detailed schedule can be found by visiting the Redfish Rocks Facebook page.