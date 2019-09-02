BANDON - Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio invites the public to attend a reception from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, for featured artist Mary Ann Taylor, winner of the “People’s Choice Award” for the Miniature & Small Works show in 2018.
New works by member artists also will be featured with the theme of “Shapes,” along with the works of three new members, Tracy Dihle, paper artist; Tom Hutton, photographer; and Earl Robicheaux, photographer.
Come enjoy the art, refreshments and music by “4 Hand Piano,” two of the gallery members, Diana Lloyd and Barbara Lebiedzik, and the convivial company of the art community and its supporters.
A fall schedule for upcoming classes will be available or find more information on the website at ArtbytheSeaGallery.com or Facebook to keep up to date on the latest art happenings.
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is located at 145 Fillmore Ave., S.E., Old Town Bandon and is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.