BANDON — Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio invites the public to a reception from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, for featured artist Joan Madden, the winner of the People’s Choice Award for the 2018 Community Collage Show. Madden's beautiful collages will be exhibited throughout the month of October.
The gallery also will be hosting the 2019 Community Collage Show, “Stepping Out.” This year’s show will be judged by renown artist, Janne LaValle, who will be announcing the winners and giving the prizes and awards on Saturday.
The public is invited to vote for their favorite collage during October, and the winner will become the featured artist for a month in the gallery in 2020.
Come enjoy the art, refreshments and live music by Mark Madden.
A schedule for upcoming classes will be available or visit the website at artbytheseagallery.com or Facebook to keep up on the latest art happenings.
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is located at 145 Fillmore Ave., S.E., in Old Town Bandon and is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.