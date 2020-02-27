BANDON — Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio invites the public to attend a reception from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 7, for featured artist Bill Cullenward, winner of the People’s Choice Award for the "Eye & the Lens" community show in 2019.
"Personal Favorites" — art work by gallery members, will also be featured.
Everyone is welcome to come enjoy the art, refreshments and music by Mark Madden and the engaging company of the art community and its supporters.
A spring schedule for upcoming classes will be available. For more information about the gallery visit Art by the Sea Gallery.com or "like" the Facebook page to keep up to date on the latest art happenings.
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is located at 145 Fillmore Ave., S.E., in Old Town Bandon and is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.