BANDON — Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio invites the public to a reception from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov 2.
Enjoy the members' new show, “Small Works & Miniatures” as well as music by Four Hand Piano with Barbara Lebiedzik and Diana Lloyd and guest violinist Cheri Henson.
As well as art and photography, the gallery features a wide variety of pottery, jewelry, silk scarves, woven clothing, fused glass, woodwork, gourd art, felted hats and many unique gifts created by local artists.
A schedule for upcoming classes will be available. Find more information on the gallery's website at artbytheseagallery.com or on their Facebook page to keep up on the latest art happenings.
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is located at 145 Fillmore Ave., S.E., Old Town Bandon and is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.