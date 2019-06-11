BANDON - Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio announces that the People’s Choice winner for the recent community exhibit Miniature and Small Works Show is local artist Lois Olds for her piece “Pacific View.” Olds will receive featured artist wall space to exhibit her work in 2020.
Gallery members invite the public to attend a reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 21, in conjunction with the Alive After Five wine walk for the Re-purpose on Purpose exhibit featuring members’ new works created from found objects.
Come enjoy the art, refreshments, music by Mark Tierney and the convivial company of the art community and its supporters.
A summer schedule for upcoming classes will be available, or visit the website at https://www.artbytheseagallery.com/ or check out their Facebook page to keep up to date on the latest art happenings.
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is located at 145 Fillmore Ave., S.E., Old Town Bandon and is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.