BANDON - Voices from the Bandon Fire of 1936 come to life in a free 30-minute presentation at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug 24, at the Port of Bandon's boardwalk picnic shelter.
Neal Davis from the Greater Bandon Association is joined by guest readers Lachlan Miller, Richard Robinett and John Fink in this thrilling but heartbreaking reading of survivor accounts.
The 1936 fire destroyed most of Bandon’s downtown and residential districts, forcing many citizens to escape by boat across the Coquille River. The tales used for this show are from the Bandon Historical Society Museum’s publication "Bandon Burns! Survivor Accounts of the Bandon Fire of 1936," available at the Museum.