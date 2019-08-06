BANDON - The 1936 Bandon Fire is the subject of the final August installments of Random Bandon, presented on the Port of Bandon Boardwalk by the Greater Bandon Association.
These fast-paced, 30-minute presentations have brought little-known chapters of Bandon's past to life throughout the summer. The final two shows will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug 10, (Inferno Approaches) and at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, (Bandon Burns).
Random Bandon is created with the assistance of the Bandon Historical Society Museum. Shows are free and presented at the picnic shelter or amphitheater, if wind allows. For more information, contact Neal Davis at 541-551-1663.