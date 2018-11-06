BANDON -- Quality Crafters Guild presents their annual holiday sale from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 10, at The Barn in Bandon City Park, 1200 11th St. SW.
Local artisans will be selling one-of-a-kind handmade items, including quilted and knitted items, seasonal decorations, purses/totes and many collectibles and unique gifts. The sale will also feature jewelry, fleece items and handmade myrtlewood products and other hand-crafted gifts, including vignettes from the seashore, cork decorations, local-inspired greeting cards and more.