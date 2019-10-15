{{featured_button_text}}

BANDON — The Quality Crafters Guild presents its annual Jump Start to the Holidays Gifts Show from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at The Barn/Bandon Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW.

Local artisans will be selling quilted and knitted items, seasonal decorations, purses/totes and many collectibles and unique gifts. Jewelry, fleece and and myrtlewood items, all hand-crafted, as well as vignettes from the seashore, cork decorations and much more will also be for sale.

"This is a great time to get started with your holiday shopping," said an organizer.

For more information, contact Carolyn Hughes at 541-269-0957

