BANDON — The Quality Crafters Guild presents its annual Jump Start to the Holidays Gifts Show from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at The Barn/Bandon Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW.
Local artisans will be selling quilted and knitted items, seasonal decorations, purses/totes and many collectibles and unique gifts. Jewelry, fleece and and myrtlewood items, all hand-crafted, as well as vignettes from the seashore, cork decorations and much more will also be for sale.
"This is a great time to get started with your holiday shopping," said an organizer.
For more information, contact Carolyn Hughes at 541-269-0957