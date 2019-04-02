BANDON April showers once again bring … the Spring Book Sale. Book bargains will be in bloom from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 6, and from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, April 7 at Port Orford Public Library, 1421 Oregon St. (Highway 101).
Happy buyers will find hundreds of books on tables in the Freedom of Speech room at affordable prices: Hardbacks are priced at $1 each, paperbacks are 50 cents, and all books for kids are 50 cents each. There will be lots of kids books, from picture books to young adult fiction, as well as books for parents on reading to children and getting involved with their education.
Looking for entertainment? DVD movies, music CDs and MP3 audiobooks are just $1 each. There will be special picks, also at great prices, in the small conference room – from glossy art books to bestselling nonfiction to poetry and illustrated cookbooks – and much more. These new and like-new items make perfect gifts for book lovers.
On Sunday, take home a bag o’ books for $5. The Friends of the Library “Unique Boutique” will be open on both days, featuring art, greeting cards, jewelry, clothing and a wide assortment of gifts. All proceeds benefit programs and materials for the Port Orford Public Library. For more information, phone 541-332-5622.