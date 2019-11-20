PORT ORFORD — The Port Orford Library Holiday Bazaar will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the library, 1421 Oregon St. (U.S. Highway 101).
Donations of holiday things are welcome — Christmas trees, ornaments, Christmas sweaters, decorations, lights, cookie cutters, candles, wreaths, cards, wrappings, tinsel, and all the trimmings, plus new and gently used gift items like stationery, games, jewelry, scarves, and re-gifted things from last year.
"New, vintage, and handmade — help us fill a whole room with good cheer," said an organizer.
You have free articles remaining.
Donations can be dropped off at the library gift shop or the checkout desk during library hours before Dec. 7.
The Holiday Bazaar is sponsored by the Friends of the Port Orford Public Library, who couldn't do it without their friends and neighbors. All proceeds benefit the library.