PORT ORFORD — The first Port Orford Art Walk of 2020 will be held from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, July 25, as a socially distanced art event.
The public is invited to visit galleries and see some of the best art that Port Orford has to offer. Enjoy music, order takeout from Port Orford restaurants and visit the wondrous natural beauty of the area.
Guests are required to wear masks and respect the policies of the participating galleries.
"We're monitoring the phased reopening of Oregon and care about the health and safety of our patrons, families, neighbors and friends," said an Art Walk organizer.
Participating galleries include the Hawthorne Gallery with "Finding My Voice" featuring the sculptures of Janet Pretti, Point.B Studio, Good Feather Gallery and Tree Wizard Gallery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In