PORT ORFORD — The first Art Walk of the season will be held from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, April 20, in various galleries in Port Orford. The event will showcase fine art, featured artists, refreshments and music. Visitors are invited to see some of the best art Port Orford has to offer.
Participating galleries include Not Just Art, Point B Studio, Rick Cook Gallery, Hawthorne Gallery, Tree Wizard Gallery and Good Feather Gallery. There is no charge for the event and many of the galleries provide music, refreshments and new art or the works of featured artists for the event.
Point.B Studio is hosting "ROAD TRIPS/Episode 3" featuring the work of photographer Kenneth Hughes as part of a year-long series of exhibits. Additional work by artists participating in the exhibit will be on display, including William Paul Gaetjens, Lance Nix, Aimie Bussmann and Rebecca Malamud.
Hawthorne Gallery will feature mixed media artist Trina Badarak, who will be showing her latest work with an opening reception from 4-6 p.m. Badarak lived in Port Orford in the 1970s and was a well-known jeweler. She later moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico, to broaden her artistic horizons. While in the Southwest, she developed a new style of painting, collage and mixed media in a mosaic-like patterning.
Tree Wizard Gallery will feature the wood-carving mastery of Gary Burns. Not Just Art will feature the book arts and mixed media of Kathee Woods. Rick Cook at Rick Cook Gallery is a master woodworker and creator of fine furniture. Good Feather Gallery is the fine art-mosaic sculptural work of Nina Marie Ventra.
The Port Orford Arts Council seeks to encourage the arts in the community by providing artists with showcase venues and professional workshops. The Arts Council also enriches the community with concerts, children’s art classes and seasonal festivals, including visual arts, crafts, music, dance, theater and writing. Stay up to date on activities on Facebook or visit www.portorfordartscouncil.org.