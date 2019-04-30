PORT ORFORD - Don't miss the annual Port Orford Antiques, Vintage and Collectibles sale. Mark the calendar for this special shopping experience from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 18. This year, there is a change of venue. It will be held at the Port Orford Public Library, 1421 Oregon St. (U.S. Highway 101). Admission, as always, is free.
Vendors can sign up at the library checkout counter: $25 for an 8 foot table -- call 541-332-5622 for more information. Those who can't set up their own table, their donations of desirable vintage or antique items and collectibles are welcome.
The antique sale is sponsored by the Friends of the Port Orford Public Library and helped by friends and neighbors. Proceeds benefit the library.