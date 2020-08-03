Marine Swap Meet on the Port of Bandon's boardwalk

The annual Port of Bandon's Marine Swap Meet on the Boardwalk.

 Amy Moss Strong, Bandon Western World

BANDON — The Port of Bandon will hold its annual Marine Swap Meet from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, on the boardwalk.

The Marine Swap Meet, usually held on Memorial Day weekend but postponed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is a place for anyone interested to come down to sell, trade books, boards, kites, sails, fishing gear or other marine-related items. There is no fee and all items must be marine related or having to do with the water. 

To reserve a space on the boardwalk, call the Port of Bandon office at 541-347-3206.

