The Port of Bandon's 17th annual Boardwalk Art Show, "Wings-Wind-Waves," is up and bigger than ever, according to organizers.
"We had so many submissions that the boards continue out onto the pier," said Shawn Tempesta, who along with Ava Richey, organized the show.
This show celebrates the birds, fish and other animals who visit or live in the local area. Artists of all ages were invited to use their imaginations to make this the best show ever. Participants were encouraged to utilize myriad mediums such as acrylic, oil, collage, wood burning, mixed media and even photographic images. All boards have been sealed to protect them from the weather.
Over 220 art boards were submitted this year, so choosing a favorite will be a challenge. People’s Choice ballots will be available on the boardwalk at Bandon Bait and Tackle, 110 First St. The public may vote for up to three pieces of art, in youth and adult categories, one ballot per person. Youth boards have numbers and adult boards have letters that are affixed to them.
The show is sponsored by the Port of Bandon, and runs Memorial Day through Sept. 17. The winners of cash and/or ribbon prizes will be announced on the Boardwalk during the Cranberry Festival, at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14.
"A big ‘Thank You’ to the Port of Bandon and to all of the artists that participated," Tempesta said.