BANDON -- Time to build those cardboard boats for the fifth annual Port of Bandon Cardboard Boat Regatta held at the Port of Bandon launch ramp on the Fourth of July.
Entrants must be preregistered for this free, fun-filled event. Registration and release of liability forms as well as construction rules are available at www.portofbandon.com, or stop by the port office in the former Coast Guard building at the end of First Street in Old Town. Be sure to review the construction rules before fabricating your vessel.
All participants must arrive at the boat launch by 1:30 p.m. to register, with the races starting at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 4. Race classes consist of ages 10 through 17 and 18 and above. One person per boat. No one under 10 will be allowed to race.
The Vogue Award for the most attractive boat, the Pride of the Regatta Award for best use of corrugated cardboard and the Titanic Award for most spectacular sinking, as well as 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners of each heat will be awarded. All participants are required to use a Coast Guard approved personal flotation device.
"Get busy and join us for this fun-filled event," said a port spokeswoman.
For more information, contact the port office 541-347-3206.