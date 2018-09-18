Bandon– Congratulations to winners in the 2018 Port of Bandon Boardwalk Art Show.
Winning adult artists are Tracy Moore Schoonmaker, Karina Taylor and Steve Metcalf. Teen category winners are Hannah Lee Bristow, Brock Adams, Mykenzie Parren and Hannah Brookshire. Youth category winners are Paul Brown, Alexis Boston and Joslynn Gallagher. Honorable mentions go to Henry Brown, Lilith Johnson, Katelyn Senn, Jean Sharpe, Kira Von Wynn, Lauren Weaver, and Finn Williams. People’s Choice winners are Alexis Boston and Muriel Scheidt.
The annual boardwalk exhibit in Old Town Bandon represents amateur and professional artists. The 2018 show, “Salmon Dreams, Marshes and Streams,” drew participation from artists in Coos, Curry, Lane and Jackson counties and the Portland metro area.
The 2018 show was presented by the Port of Bandon and sponsored by the Bandon Professional Center. The exhibit was curated by Ava Richey and Shawn Tempesta and adjudicated by Rick Goche, Angela Cardas Meredith and Anne Sobbota. Participation by students in Bandon schools, with guest artist Vicki Affatati, was supported by a grant from the Coquille Tribal Community Fund.
Works by winning artists, with additional honorees, will be featured in an encore exhibit at the Bandon Professional Center, on display December 2018 through January 2019.
For more information, contact Port of Bandon staff, 541-347-3206.