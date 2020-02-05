BANDON — Political Philosophy Part III, a discussion with Jason Kropsky, Ph.D. will take place from 2-3:30 pm. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW.
What is the merit of governance? Civil disobedience? Are there times you've thought the law is so bad maybe it should be broken, as has been the case with luminary figures, such as Thoreau, Ghandi and Martin Luther King, Jr.? How might that look? What would be lost?
Together, participants will read and discuss the "Letter from the Birmingham Jail." When imprisoned as a participant in nonviolent demonstrations against segregation, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., wrote in longhand his response to a public statement of concern and caution issued by eight white religious leaders of the South.
Everyone is welcome to this thoughtful and engaging discussion exploring political philosophy.