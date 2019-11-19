BANDON — "The Death of Socrates and the Birth of Political Philosophy" is the topic of a free discussion at 3 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Bandon Public Library's Sprague Room.
This introductory class explores basic themes of political philosophy through the writings of Plato. Audience members will be introduced to a conflicted Socrates, Plato's teacher. Through a close reading of the short dialogue "Crito" participants will explore fundamental political questions about the nature of law, loyalty, civil disobedience and the conflict that arises when ideals of justice clash with the authority of the state.
What is the merit of governance? Are there times you've thought the law is so bad maybe it should be broken, as has been the case with luminary figures, such as Thoreau, Ghandi and Martin Luther King, Jr. How might that look? What would be lost?
Socrates, the wisest ancient philosopher, asks us to consider these tough questions as those present embark on a civil discussion of politics stripped of the headlines from cable news. Participants should feel encouraged to bring to bat their own contemporary experiences.
This discussion is led by Dr. Jason Kropsky who holds a Ph.D. in political science and has resided in Oregon for the past four years. Prior to moving west, he taught courses in political theory, American government and international criminal justice.