COQUILLE - The Coquille Valley Art Center is planning its annual plant and rummage sale for Friday, April 26, and Saturday, April 27. The sale will be open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. On Saturday afternoon, all items left over will be sold for half price. Funds raised will be used to continue the work of the Art Center.
Items for sale will include house and garden plants, clothing and shoes, tools, kitchen ware, books, jewelry and miscellaneous treasures.
Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, April 22, through Wednesday, April 24. The Art Center is located a mile and a half southeast of Coquille, at 10144 Highway 42. It is a nonprofit art facility with members who participate in painting, wood carving, pottery, stained glass, fiber arts and quilting classes.