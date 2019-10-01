BANDON — Join Bandon resident Bob Eck as he takes the audience on a journey of four Peace Corps experiences at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW.
Eck was an English teacher in Kenya, East Africa in the mid 1970s. He lived on two different sites — the Ethiopian border and the slopes of Mount Kenya.
He will even teach a little Swahili to the audience.
"My time spent in Kenya was the happiest two years of my life," Eck said.
Eck will also share his Peace Corps assignment in Kabul in 1977. He will highlight his visit to the largest Buddhist statues in the world in the Bamiyan Valley, which were destroyed by the Taliban in 2001.
In the early 1980s Eck returned to Africa as a nurse in a maternal-child clinic in Liberia, West Africa. He will share his unique experiences in Liberia and how they differed from his time in Kenya.
Eck will conclude with his return to Kenya after 33 years and visits with his former students, to his old school and village.
"I spoke in front of the student body and it was an amazing experience," he said. He is still in contact with his former students.