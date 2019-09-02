BANDON - Pat Snyder will be the featured artist from 12-4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Second Street Gallery, 230 Second St. SE. in Old Town.
As he is active with painting, collage and printmaking, Snyder has selected to be demonstrating printmaking with linoleum (linocut) and copper engraving during the gallery's Meet and Greet the Artist event.
Snyder has a lifelong involvement with art. As a child he recalls his sign painting father would gather at the kitchen table and show how to draw and what to look for. After high school and military service he attended Ringling School of Art. Afterwards he obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in Art Education and a Master’s Degree with a printmaking emphasis from Northern Illinois University.
He started his teaching career in 1967 at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay where he had fond memories of the Pacific Northwest when he was a preteen. In 1998 after 30 years of teaching, he continued with making art and volunteering his time with art education classes and workshops at the Coos Art Museum.