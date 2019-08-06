BANDON - Pat Cink will be the featured Meet and Greet the Artist from noon-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10 and 11, at the Second Street Gallery, ,210 Second St. SE in Old Town.
The gallery has a large collection of Cink's encaustic paintings on display. For this event, Cink will also have a selection watercolors for sale. She will be demonstrating her personal techniques in painting with watercolor on yupo paper.
Encaustic painting and watercolor on yupo painting are two different techniques. Yet, they are alike in the fluid application of color and the ability to make many changes and corrections as the painting develops.
A mixture of hot wax, damar resin and pigment is used in encaustic painting. The painting is built up through many layers on a firm porous surface like wood. This ancient painting medium was originally developed to waterproof and decorate ships. It became a fine art medium and was most famously used for the Fayum mummy portraits in Egypt around 100-300 AD. The beeswax and damar resin preserved the ancient pigments, so that today those portraits can be viewed in museums in their fresh, rich colors.
Yupo is a unique alternative to traditional art papers. It is a synthetic paper which causes the paint to behave much differently than with traditional watercolor paper. It allows the paint colors to stay vibrantly on the surface, flow together and be easily removed to find the sparkle again in a developing painting.
Cink's style is realistic enough to portray a subject, yet is loose enough to see the painterly things that happened along the way.