BANDON - Pam Haunschild will be the featured artist from 12-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, and Sunday, Aug. 25, at Second Street Gallery, 210 Second St. SE in Old Town Bandon.
In her artistic practice, Haunschild combines various water-based media (acrylics, watercolor and inks) to produce her uniquely colorful and highly textured nature-themed paintings. Her work is semi-abstract, but the natural forms can still be identified. She builds complex, textured layers, often using natural materials that leave their impressions in the paint. She will be demonstrating her techniques as she paints an octopus and a tufted puffin— two subjects near and dear to her heart.
In addition to the paintings that are on the walls at Second Street Gallery, Haunschild will also have a large selection of prints, cards, and unframed originals for sale.
“Being outside is everything to me," Haunschild said. "So it’s no surprise that nature is my subject. In my paintings I attempt to capture the essence of nature without copying it exactly. I want to get past the obvious — to why many of find being outside in nature soothing to our souls. Whether this is conveying the power behind a falcon’s gaze, the wonder of the vast number and variety of creatures that live in a tidepool, or the majesty of a salmon swimming upstream to spawn, I hope to capture something that will inspire viewers to connect more deeply with the natural world.”
Haunschild splits her time between Ashland and Bandon and gets a lot of her inspiration from the mountains of Ashland and ocean/marsh environments of Bandon.
She was also fortunate to be selected as artist-in-residence at three National Parks: Lassen (California), Glacier (Montana) and Lake Clark (Arkansas) and continues to be inspired by her time there.
Haunschild was born in Chicago. Although she had a scholarship to attend art school when she was young, she went into academia instead. After a career as social science professor at Stanford and University of Texas-Austin, Haunschild turned back to her first love and has been painting full time ever since. She educated herself by taking classes and workshops at Oregon College of Arts and Crafts, Scottsdale Art School and Sitka Center for Art & Ecology. She has also done apprenticeships with two nationally known watermedia artists.
She has also received several private and two key public commissions: to produce the 2019 Britt Festival playbill cover and poster art, and to design and paint a native plant mural at Southern Oregon University. Her work is held in many private and public collections, including the National Park Service. She has had her work shown as part of several juried one-person and group exhibitions and has won awards for her art from various art societies.
In addition to Second Street Gallery Haunschild is represented by Art & Soul Gallery in Ashland and Fairweather Gallery in Seaside.