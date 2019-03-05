Painting workshop with Vicki Affatati

BANDON - Have fun, learn and create at a painting workshop with artist Vicki Affatati from 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW.
Affatati has selected a bright cheerful image for all participants to paint following her step-by-step instruction on a 16 x 20 canvas. Affatati's guidance will help participants create a truly satisfying piece that is uniquely theirs.
Participants must register for the workshop in advance as space is limited. Registration is open to adults and students 12 and older. There is a $25 material cost that includes everything needed for the painting. Either stop in the library or call at 541-347-3221 to register.
Affatati is a local artist and art teacher who has worked with the Port of Bandon Boardwalk Art Show for the past six years and has painted many local murals and other public art. She has also held "painting parties" to share the joy of creating on canvas.