BANDON - Library lover and local artist Lois Olds has donated one of her original oil paintings, which will be raffled off at the Dec. 7 Holiday Book Sale at the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW. The painting is currently on display at Bandon Library. Raffle tickets, $1 each or six for $5, are available at the library's checkout counter.
Olds' work has been on display at local galleries and other venues, and is privately collected. She recently was awarded her own show at the Art by the Sea Gallery. This will take place in January 2020.
Olds paints largely from photographs. Over the years, she has also taught oil painting classes in many parts of the country and in varied settings, including schools, galleries and stores. Her classes are primarily landscape and seascape painting. She has owned an art supply store in Mendocino County, Calif.
Olds has been a lifelong advocate for the many benefits of creative expression and has seen many lives transformed through the process of self-discovery. She says that works of art outlive the artist.
Be sure to visit the library to view her painting. Buying raffle tickets gives an opportunity to own a beautiful, original piece of art and support the library.