BANDON - Join others for 90 minutes of creative painting on rocks with Art Rocks! from 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW.
Those attending can bring their own small rock or choose from a selection of rocks hand-picked for participants. Paints, brushes and other rock design tools will be provided as well. There is no fee.
This exploratory workshop of creativity is easy and fun, according to organizers. Create mandalas, animals, abstracts a unique design. From simple single color to vibrant multi-colored elaborate works, the rock painter get to decide.
Local artist Vicki Affatati and assistant librarian Sara Michael will be there to help inspire or assist. For more information call the library at 541-347-3221.
"This fun Art Rocks! event took place at the Bandon Library in January," said Michael. "Lots of people from ages 5-95, including entire families, young adults and seniors had a great time. Due to the large turnout last time, the library is making arrangements to serve everyone better."