BANDON - Pacific Community Church will be holding several special services related to Easter:
For a solemn time of reflection, a special Good Friday service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, April 19. Scripture readings detailing Jesus’ last hours will be featured.
On Easter Sunday, April 21, the invitation is extended to all to meet at 6:30 a.m. at the Coquille River Lighthouse at Bullards Beach for a sunrise service. There will be a time of celebration, with music and an encouraging message.
At 9 a.m., Pacific Community Church will offer breakfast and fellowship, until 10 a.m. An Easter service of worship and celebration will begin at 10:15 a.m.
All those without a church home are welcome to join the congregation at Pacific Community Church for any or all of these special Easter services.
For more information, call the church at 541-347-2256. Pacific Community Church is located at 48967 Highway 101, approximately three miles south of Bandon, just south of Beach Junction.