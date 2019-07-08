BANDON - Pacific Community Church invites children ages 5-12 to a 5-Day Club/Vacation Bible School from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 15-19, at the church.
Coos County Child Evangelism Fellowship and Christian Youth in Action will help the children have a great time singing, learning Bible lessons, hearing a missionary story, creating crafts and playing games. Snacks will also be provided. There is no fee.
Pacific Community Church is located approximately three miles south of Bandon, just south of Beach Junction, at 48967 Highway 101.
For more information, contact the church at 347-2256 or pacificcommunityoffice@gmail.com or visit the website at www.pacificcommunitychuch.org.