Christmas party for kids
BANDON - Children ages 5-12 are invited to take part in The Ultimate Christmas Party from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 8, at The Barn/Bandon Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW in Bandon City Park.

There is no fee. Children will have a great time singing, learning Bible lessons, creating crafts and playing games. Snacks will also be provided.

The Ultimate Christmas Party is being hosted by Pacific Community Church, partnering with Coos County Child Evangelism Fellowship.

For more information, call the church at 541-347-2256.

