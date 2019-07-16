BANDON - The Museum of Natural and Cultural History will visit Bandon Public Library's Kid Zone for the fourth year at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.
Children and families are welcome to join and discover "Our Place In Space." For those who have ever wondered how Earth fits in among the other planets, stars and galaxies - this program is for you! Science experiments and fun activities explore what makes the planet so special and how people can keep it that way.
This free program will take place in the Sprague Community Room and is open to children of all ages.