BANDON - Children are invited to an Ornament Party from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Bandon Public Library, in the Kid Zone.

The library is located at 1204 11th St. SW in Bandon City Park.

From 1-3 p.m., kids can make a Christmas ornament to take home and an ornament to hang on the Library tree while nibbling a Christmas cookie or crunching a candy cane. There is no cost to attend. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

For further information, contact Children's Librarian Julie Tipton at 541-347-3221.

