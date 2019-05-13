WINCHESTER BAY - The Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers Association, Dist. 5, will be performing on Saturday, May 18, at the Winchester Bay Community Center located at 635 Broadway in Winchester Bay.
The stage show will begin at 1 p.m. with a fiddle jamboree, followed by a variety of musicians who have signed up to perform. A circle jam may follow from 3 to 4 p.m. if there are enough interested musicians. A members' meeting will be held at 11 a.m. prior to the jam.
For more information, call 541-759-3419 or 541-347-4561.