Old Tiime Fiddlers
You can find the Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers at the Winchester Bay Community Center on the third Saturday of the month. Acoustic instruments are always welcome at the jam sessions and anyone can join. 

WINCHESTER BAY - The Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers Association, District 5 will be playing from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Winchester Bay Community Center, 451 Winchester Ave. A circle jam often follows.

Although microphones are used for singers, all instruments are non-electric, and often consist of  fiddles, guitars, banjos, mandolins and harmonicas - the instruments used in old time string bands of the past. These musicians like to keep the musical traditions of the past alive by playing old time music.

The public is invited, without charge, although donations are always appreciated since OOTFA is a nonprofit organization. For more information, call 541-759-3419.

