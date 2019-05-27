BANDON — The District 5 chapter of Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers will begin their summer season of music at Bullards Beach starting Wednesday, June 12. Musicians will perform on the second and fourth Wednesdays in June, July and August. Once again they will be performing at the amphitheater located inside the campground at Bullards Beach State Park just north of Bandon. The shows will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at 7:30. All are welcome to attend and admission is free to this fun gathering for the whole family.
Mark your calendars for June 12 and June 26, July 10 and July 24, Aug. 14 and Aug. 28. Bring your jacket, smile and favorite cowboy hat to all the Fiddlers' performances.
The Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers’ Association is a nonprofit organization which was founded in 1964 for the sole purpose of promoting, preserving and perpetuating Old Time Fiddling and Old Time Music. District 5 encompasses the central and South Coast as well as some inland areas so musicians come from many different locations to make music. Everyone is invited to come and join the event and be part the mission to keep the Old Time Music going.