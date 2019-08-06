PORT ORFORD – A Donna Roselius memorial open house will be held from 1:15-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Zion Church in Port Orford.
Come enjoy music, prose, poetry, potluck snacks and provide some of it yourself. The Kammeroque Trio, consisting of Stephanie Hazle, Suzanne Monks and others will be performing.
Invitations have been forwarded to musicians and storytellers far and wide. Among the literary entertainers are Weld Champneys, Joyce Mueller and Cairehn McGowan. All artists and audience members are welcome.
Zion Church is located at 2015 Washington Street (the corner of 20th and Washington – one block east of U.S. Highway 101).
Those who wish to participate in a larger group of musicians for a yet to be determined piece of music, or those with questions can call Monks at 541-332-0540 or 916-204-8572.